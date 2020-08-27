SMASD OK’s array of business items

Under business affairs SMASD submitted an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Education Food and Nutrition Division to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for Bennetts Valley, Fox Township, and South St. Marys Street Elementary Schools to be- gin the 2020-21 school year with the ability to renew up to four ad- ditional years.

They also approved setting adult meal prices at $3.75 for the 2020-21 school year.