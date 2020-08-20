SMASD opts to keep students at home campus when combining classes

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors voted unanimously to rescind a motion in reference to moving students between elementary schools in an effort to balance class sizes.

As a result of the motion fourth grade students at Bennetts Valley Elementary School will not be bussed to Fox Township Elementary School on a daily basis as was previously proposed.

The plan would have affected nine BV students who would have joined about a dozen Fox Twp. students in creating a second, fourth grade class. This was to ensure one class did not exceed 25 students.

The motion was amended to allow administration to only move students on-campus within their own school buildings.

The school board addressed the matter during a special meeting on Wednesday evening. Several visitors joined the meeting via the online Zoom platform.