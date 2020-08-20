SMASD planning for fall sports season pending PIAA decision

St. Marys Area School District affirmed they will follow whatever recommendations come down from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) regarding the playing of high school sports this fall.

The PIAA is expected to make a decision regarding the matter this afternoon during their virtual board meeting.

During a special meeting of the SMASD Board of School Directors, President Eric Wonderling introduced a motion for the school district to adhere to PIAA policies. Specifically, Wonderling said if the PIAA leaves it up to individual school districts as to whether they will allow fall sports to be played at their schools, he would like to see SMASD proceed with a fall sports season.

He emphasized one stipulation would be SMASD would only play other school districts in the same low-risk category regarding the level of COVID-19 transmissions.

The board unanimously approved the motion.

“The purpose of my motion is to allow the administration to work on this for the next few weeks without having to come back to the board,” Wonderling said.