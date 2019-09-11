SMASD principals review preliminary test data

Principals throughout the St. Marys Area School District presented preliminary data from the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and Keystones tests.

During Tuesday’s SMASD Board of School Directors meeting the principals explained the data in detail.

South St. Marys Street Elementary Assistant Principal Julie Boyer reviewed the STAR tests taken five times a year online. The tests provide teachers with information on what state standards students are lacking, such as reading remediation, and what they are doing well on. From there the district can drill that date down to specific teachers, classrooms and individual students.