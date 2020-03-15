SMASD to provide meals for students in need during school closures

Meals are being offered to students in need residing in the St. Marys Area School District during the 10-day statewide closure ordered by Governor Wolf on Friday afternoon.

The meals, including breakfast and/or lunch, will start being offered Tuesday and will continue through the duration of the school closures.

They are also available to students siblings who are younger than school age.

“All students living in the community are eligible for this meal program, no matter SMASD or ECC,”

said SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth.