SMASD releases return to school survey

St. Marys Area School District released its return to school survey on Wednesday which parents are strongly encouraged to complete as the results will help determine the official 2020-21 back to school plan.

The survey may be accessed on the school district’s website at smasd.org. The deadline to complete the survey is tonight by 11:59 p.m.

Parents are asked to provide a students first and last name, grade level, school attending, and their choice of return to school options.

“It is the ultimate desire of the SMASD to have students return to school five days per week, adhering to the ever-changing state guidelines. If this model is selected, the schedule, the routines and activities, daily school procedures and instructional practices will be changed to adhere to the expected standard of care,” reads the survey.

The three options to choose from include: option one, the alternate day schedule in which students will attend two days in school and three days remote learning; option two, SMA Virtual Academy remote learning in which students start the school year 100% remotely at home with instruction being 100% online. In selecting this option, students will be virtual for at least the first quarter. Option three has students returning to school five- days per week.

As part of the alternate day schedule, students are instructed five days per week. Students are physically inside the brick and mortar school buildings two days per week, participating with in-class learning, and are engaged in remote learning tasks for three school days Students in this option maintain relationships with SMASD staff. There will be expected accountability with daily attendance, work completion/participation, and assessments, which will be monitored by teachers and administration.

It is emphasized in the survey that should schools be closed, all alternate day schedule students will become remote learners.