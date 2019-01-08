SMASD seeks to switch student information system

The St. Marys Area School District is looking into changing its Student Information System from PowerSchool to a system developed by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit based in Milton.

The new CSIU SIS may be used to develop class schedules, take attendance, store grades, track discipline, produce report cards, and more. It is accessible 24/7 from any location with internet access via smart phones, tablets, and other mobile devices.

The system’s Parent Portal provides parents with the ability to view real-time grades and assessments of their children. It also shows how often a student is absent from their classes or any projects or assignments that have not been completed or are missing.

Currently the district pays $32,000 annually for PowerSchool while the CSIU system is $35,000. The new system also offers additional resources to the district which are not available with their current system.

Among those are the ability for students to schedule classes online, improved analytics, a more user-friendly dashboard and much more.

The new system would be implemented for the 2019-2020 school year. Therefore there would be a period in which the district would be operating a dual systems as part of the change over.

