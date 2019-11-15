SMASD superintendent issues monthly activity report

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented his monthly activity report during a recent Board of School Directors meeting.

Toth expressed his frustration in that the SMASD did not receive any Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) school safety grants. He stated there seem to be very few school districts in the north central/north western part of the state who received grants. The closest school districts in the area receiving grants were DuBois and Philipsburg. SMASD applied for two separate grants from the PCCD.

Toth noted that SMASD’s socioeconomic peers school districts receive $9,438/student/year more from the state than St. Marys. St. Marys receives $5,936/student/year from the state, resulting in a difference of $3,502/student/year.

In comparison to SMASD’s socioeconomic peers he stated SMASD has a total shortfall of over $7 million annually.

“We cannot afford to continue to let Harrisburg get away with this,” Toth said.