SMASD takes action to combat spread of viruses

While the coronavirus has inundated the news, efforts have been underway since October in the St. Marys Area School District to take proactive steps in combatting a variety of viruses and bacteria.

Dan Elder, SMASD custodial supervisor, explained how the district is working to prevent the spread of the influenza virus during Monday evenings regular meeting of the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors.

“The flu/influenza is overlooked every year and we do fight that,” Elder said.

Beginning in October the school district’s custodial staff takes action in battling troublesome bacteria. Elder said staff work from October, or when the doors close limiting the amount of fresh air the students are exposed to and limiting fresh air being re-circulated in school buildings, through spring usually around May, when the doors re-open.