SMCE collects donations for Elk County Humane Society

St. Marys Catholic Elementary School are celebrating Catholic Schools Week by giving back to the community. This week students, faculty, and staff have brought in donations for the Elk County Humane Society. On Thursday a few of the shelter dogs visited the school and were happy to socialize with the students and teachers. Among the adoptable dogs making an appearance at the school were Franze, a four-year old male red-nosed pitbull, Chuck, a six-year old male Cocker Spaniel Shar-Pei mix, and German Shorthaired Pointer sisters Benelli, age 6, and her sister Winnie, age 4.