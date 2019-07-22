SMCE looking to upgrade security with door project

St. Marys Catholic Elementary School is looking to reinforce their armor by enhancing security inside the school.

Currently the school is conducting an Adopt-A-Door project to replace doors within the school with a solid door and security latch.

Their goal is to raise $11,000 to replace 49 doors inside the school.

“The response has been wonderful since the release of the campaign on June 17, 2019. We already have 23 doors purchased,” said Jessica Fritz, ECCSS marketing and communications director.