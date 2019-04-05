SMCES holds annual Fine Arts Night

St. Marys Catholic Elementary School held its annual Fine Arts Night on Thursday evening, with fourth and fifth grade students performing Seussical the Musical Jr. and then showing off their artwork during a reception that followed in the school’s cafeteria.

While there was no fee to attend, a goodwill donation box was located outside the school’s gymnasium for anyone who wanted to make a donation to help offset the cost of costumes and props for the performance.

Debbie Slay, principal of St. Marys Catholic Elementary School, addressed attendees prior to the show and explained the evening’s schedule of events. The students, Slay noted, were going to begin by showing off their language skills and saying a prayer in Latin.

Slay also remarked that the students worked “incredibly hard” on their performance of Seussical the Musical Jr.

“They put a lot of work into it, and I’m sure you will see that,” Slay said, adding that a lot of people contributed to making the show a success.

The play lasted a little over an hour and featured students sharing time in a variety of roles.

