SMCES students learn about symbolism with special guests

Symbolism, if you recall from studying literature, is some object that represents a larger idea. The fourth graders at St. Marys Catholic Elementary School have been learning about symbolism in their classes. They are studying American symbols, specifically the Presidential Seal and the American flag.

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, two local guest speakers, Senior Master Sergeant Suzanne Buttery of the U.S. Air Force and former Specialist-5 Joseph H. Dellaquila Sr. of the Army National Guard, visited the fourth grade classroom to talk about the American flag. The students learned the proper procedure to raise and lower the American flag, to fold the American flag, to know what each fold of the flag represents, and to “properly” dispose of a soiled and/or torn American flag.

Senior Master Sergeant Buttery shared with the fourth graders what she does in the Air Force. She talked about the awards, which were part of the uniform she was wearing, and shared with students that there is actually a song played daily on the Air Force base when the flag is raised and lowered.

The fourth graders then presented their guests with a wooden, hand-crafted American flag on which all the students drew a symbol and/or wrote a phrase that represents America to each of them.

Before leaving, the two gifted all the students with a pair of Air Force sunglasses, an Air Force coin, and an Air Force tattoo. Students were also able to participate in a coloring contest throughout their unit of study.

In the picture are the students who entered the contest. The fourth grade teachers Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Cahilly presented awards to first place winner – Luke Songer, second place winner – Chandler Nunamaker, and third place winner – Martina Mawn.

The students were excited about the visitors to their classroom. They especially want to say “Thank you!” to their guests for their service to our country.

Senior Master Sergeant Suzanne Buttery is currently serving her 21st year with the U.S. Air Force.