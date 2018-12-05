SMCMS play showcases the reason for the season

A cast of 19 St. Marys Catholic Middle School students are set to showcase the true meaning of Christmas despite the chaos of the season as part of their annual play, “Twas the Opening Night Before Christmas”.

"At a time when all we hear about are the bad things that surround us in our world – the violence, the anger, the selfishness – this light-hearted play reminds us of the true meaning of ‘working together’ and focusing on the birth of Christ and the good that is possible when we believe in Him and in each other,” said Marsan O'Leary, co-director of the play. “Please come out and reconnect with us.”

Curtain time is set for Friday at 7 p.m. in the Elk County Catholic High School auditorium. There is no admission costs, however, donations will be accepted.

“Twas the Opening Night Before Christmas” is set inside a convent one-hour prior to the start of its Nativity pageant. Chaos ensues as the actors are unprepared, the producer’s big plans are over budget, the directors are engaged in a power struggle, the chorus keeps clucking away, and all the while, Sister Rosita’s hopes to raise funds to help the homeless hang on a wing and a prayer.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.