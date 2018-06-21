Smoke on the Mountain kicks off today

Brisket, ribs and chicken are on the menu this weekend at the annual Smoke on the Mountain BBQ Cook-off Competition benefitting the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Setup was in full mode Thursday evening as volunteers were busy getting ready for the event taking place today and Saturday behind the fire hall along Main Street in Kersey.

This year 21 teams are registered for the competition, a record high for the event according to Charlene DeFrain, event organizer along with Joe Kugler.

“Most of our barbecue competition contestants are individuals and we have lots of families who compete as well,” DeFrain said. “We have three separate teams that are siblings and have their own smaller competition within their family.”

Teams from as far away as Pittsburgh, Gettysburg, Brookville and Coudersport will join local favorites in competing for the top prizes in each category as well as the overall winner.

Each year the event continues to grow in popularity, not only with the number of teams competing, but with overall interest in the event. According to DeFrain attendance has grown substantially.

Last year the cook-off competition brought in approximately $6,500 for the fire department.