Snowmen creations

Photo submitted Shelley Frey and her grandson Mitchel, 3, spent Saturday making a quirky snowwoman It can be seen on Anthony Road in St. Marys. The pair was looking for a hat for their creation, and while searching through a bag of costumes Shelley opted to transform their snow creation into a hula dancer. Shelley added, “I just wanted to brighten people’s day. A frowning face was my original idea then I thought it’s all about perspective. I like making people laugh. Smiles are contagious and laughter is tPhoto submitted - Grady Sherry, 3, of St. Marys, built this friendly snowman named Fred on Saturday morning with the help of his parents, Courtney and Tim Sherry at their South Michael Street home.
Staff Writer
Sunday, April 19, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: