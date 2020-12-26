Snowy weather continues in St. Marys

Area residents dreaming of a white Christmas got their wish as a winter weather system brought snow to the area as rain throughout the day on Christmas Eve transitioned to snow in the early morning hours of Christmas Day, with flurries continuing throughout the day on Friday and Saturday. The snow also brought with it colder temperatures. The temperature was in the teens in St. Marys throughout the day on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service in State College, it was 15 degrees around 5 p.m. with a wind chill of 3 degrees.