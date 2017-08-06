Soccer field use approved for teams

KERSEY – Soccer was a popular topic at a recent Fox Township Board of Supervisors meeting.

The supervisors unanimously approved a motion to allow the St. Marys Soccer Association to utilize the Sinterfire field at no charge and the Angela Huey Field at the Fox Township Community Park at a rate of $50/day for their games.

A majority of the games will be played at the Sinterfire field located in the Fox Township Industrial Park with any overflow games at the community park.

Andy Dornisch of the St. Marys Soccer Association said the group is also appealing to the St. Marys Recreation Board to utilize the soccer fields at Benzinger Park and Kaulmont Park.

Dornisch met with the Fox Township Recreation Board on Tuesday to discuss the matter. They had no issues with the request and suggested the group work with Elk County Catholic's soccer team and the Fox Township Soccer Association to plan a schedule for field usage.