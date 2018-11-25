Socks for the Troops (and veterans) campaign drive is back

It’s that time of year again. Shoe Sensation in the St. Marys Plaza is kicking off it’s seventh annual Socks for the Troops Campaign. Due to the success of this program, the company is now expanding the campaign to include Veterans.

Shoe Sensation is once again asking area residents to purchase socks and boot laces for local military personnel serving overseas. Socks and laces may be purchased anywhere and dropped off at the St. Marys store.

Any socks or laces purchased at the store for donation will be discounted.

Last year, over 1,200 pair of socks were donated at the St. Marys location alone. Many local groups, manufacturers, and area businesses have collected socks, or have made monetary donations to help defer shipping costs overseas.

“This project was started in the St. Marys Shoe Sensation seven years ago to show our support for our local military serving overseas during the holidays. It has now grown to a company-wide initiative with over 182 stores participating in 18 states,” said David Bateman, area sales leader and creator of Socks for the Troops.

“The campaign has been so successful in our St. Marys location due to the generous response from our local community. This has allowed us to expand this year to include our veterans. Last year, socks were donated to veterans at Pinecrest Manor and to a homeless shelter for veterans, Tomorrow’s Hope. We have added diabetic socks and compression socks for our veterans this year as well,” said Bateman.

Socks for the Troops and Veterans will run through Dec. 30.

“We will once again be partnering with our local Office of Veterans Affairs Director Leslie Neil, to ensure our donations get to where they are needed the most. We will also be partnering with local groups to personally deliver donated socks to Tomorrow’s Hope in Coalport, Pinecrest Manor and local veterans hospitals," Bateman said.

"A simple gift, such as an extra pair of socks can mean so much to our active military personnel in the field, or to a Veteran in need," he said. "This project continues to grow each year due to the generosity and support of our community. We hope to keep this going as long as there is a need for our troops to be overseas and our veterans are in need of our help."