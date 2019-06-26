Solid Waste Authority discuss civil complaint, drop-off program

During Tuesday's meeting, Elk County Solid Waste Authority officials discussed a civil complaint that the board recently filed against JaSar Recycling Inc.

According to Bekki Titchner, Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator, the complaint was filed because the company owes roughly $2,600 for materials that it purchased from the Elk County Solid Waste Authority in Oct. 2018.

"We are sick and tired of it," Titchner said.

The Recycling/Solid Waste office claims to have sent several letters/emails requesting payment from JaSar Recycling but has yet to receive any to date. The Recycling/Solid Waste office has done business with JaSar Recycling for nine years, so it caught officials off guard when the payments never arrived.