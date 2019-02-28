Solid Waste Authority discuss fundraising, needed purchases

Among the many topics discussed at the Elk County Solid Waste Authority meeting Tuesday included making revisions to the logo and plan for their sponsorship endeavor, addressing the immediate purchasing needs of the Center, and the 902 Grant disbursement.

Since before the new year, the Authority has been working on a fundraising sponsorship program they now hope to roll out in May.

One of the primary purposes of the program is to cover needed purchases for the Center that cannot be obtained through 902 or other grant money. Dave Stubber, the Center's solid waste enforcement officer, has an ongoing "wish list" of items needed for the center, a chunk of that list is comprised of items not allotted in the 902 grant specifications.

An example Stubber gave at the meeting was solutions to overhanging ice at the Center. Due to the way the roof currently slopes, there are areas where overhanging ice and icicles present a danger to staff, volunteers, or patrons. Installing awnings over the doorways and snow stops in other areas to protect the ice and snow from sliding down as much are both items not among items allotted through the grant.

"These are examples of things that we either can't use grant money for or that aren't built into the current 902 Grant," pointed out Chairman Tom Buck. "This brings us back to the fundraising discussion… When we go to industries and we're asking for this yearly contribution, we're gonna need to have some ammunition when they ask 'well what the heck are you going to spend the money on.' These are perfect examples of that."

