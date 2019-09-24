Solid Waste Authority discusses drop-off recycling program rate increase
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The Elk County Solid Waste Authority approved a bid from Advanced Disposal for a transportation contract relating to Elk County’s drop-off recycling program during its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Board members motioned to approve the bid to be recommended to the Elk County Commissioners on Oct. 1 for final approval.
Advanced Disposal was the only disposal service to make a bid.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts