Solid Waste Authority discusses grant spending, other items at meeting

The Elk County Solid Waste Authority was met with a full house and full agenda at their monthly meeting yesterday.

After a brief review of the month's financial report, Recycling Solid Waste Coordinator Bekki Titchner presented her report and discussed 902 Grant spending. Given the many issues the Recycling Center has had with their current bailer, the Authority decided last month to approve using some 902 money to replace it. At this month's meeting, Titchner informed the Authority that DEP approved their request to reallocate some of the grant money towards the purchase of the bailer, allowing the Center to avoid any out-of-pocket costs for the purchase. The company that sells the bailers will credit the cost of the current bailer towards the purchase of the new one, but there is a price difference of $37,000 for the new bailer. This means the Center will have to forfeit something listed in their original grant request to offset the cost.

"Instead of getting another [forklift] we'll use that money to get another bailer," said Titchner. "We need to have two machines that run all the time. We have that much material that we cannot have one down."

