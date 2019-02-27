Solid Waste Authority look to end Saturday collection

The Elk County Solid Waste Authority discussed canceling the Saturday electronic collection among a variety of other items at their monthly meeting yesterday.

Though absent from the meeting, Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Bekki Titchner in her report to the board suggested eliminating the Saturday electronics collection by the end of the year.

Chairman Tom Buck, who presented Titchner's report, agreed that this may be a good idea.

"Now that it sounds like the numbers are decreasing steadily on the Saturday collections, it sounds like a good idea," said Buck.

As it stands, the Recycling Center takes electronics any day the Center is open to the public. Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Dave Stubber pointed out that those coming in for the Saturday collection are often bringing general recycling anyways, therefore having a weekend day dedicated to just electronics appears to be a waste.

