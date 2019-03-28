Solid Waste Authority look to offset costs of drop-off program

A large portion of the Elk County Solid Waste Authority's meeting Tuesday was devoted to discussing ongoing problems with the drop-off site program.

Currently, it is costing the Recycling Center approximately $117 per haul to bring recycling containers in drop-off sites throughout the county to the Center for processing. And since the county as a whole is recycling more and more, the costs are adding up quickly.

"The bottom line is, the program is a big expense," said Chairman Tom Buck. "And if we can eliminate or greatly reduce that expense, it helps us with the bottom line."

Recently, the Center sent out information to all the area municipalities who had previously sent letters of support saying they would be willing to have the current bins replaced with trailers the municipalities could haul themselves to offset the Center's costs. Recycling Solid Waste Coordinator Bekki Titchner said everyone sent a letter back, reaffirming their willingness to still partner with the Center on this change.

