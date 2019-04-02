Solid Waste Authority plan forum, fundraising initiative

During a recent Elk County Solid Waste Authority meeting, board members discussed final plans for their upcoming Industrial Waste Forum and rolling out their new fundraising initiative with their consultant, Michelle Nestor.

The Industrial Waste Forum has been set for Thursday, May 9 at The Cobblestone Inn in St. Marys. It is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch provided. Recycling Solid Waste Coordinator Bekki Titchner said she planned to send invitations out to local industries in the near future.

"We are going to bring together DEP and Recycling Market Center, the [Elk County] Conservation District is going to do a segment, Tony Labenne who does the special waste for Greentree will be speaking as well," said Titchner.

She added that they still needed to follow up with some individuals from those organizations, but that Nestor had secured someone from the Recycling Market Center.

The goal of the forum, Titchner said is "so industry understands what they need to do when they manage their residual waste."

Titchner noted the event will be RSVP only as lunch will be catered and the venue has a capacity of 80. Industry professionals interested in attending the forum should contact the Recycling Center or the Conservation District at (814) 776-5373.

At the forum, the Authority plans to introduce their new fundraising initiative which they have been working on with Nestor since the beginning of the year. They voted on the final version of the logo for their soon-to-be-established Elk County Environmental Coalition. The logo, unsurprisingly, was the easiest part of the fundraising endeavor to finalize.

