Solid Waste Authority reflect on successful year, plan for future

The Elk County Solid Waste Authority held their first meeting of 2019 Tuesday where Authority members discussed future projects and plans, and reflected on the growth of the recycling program in the past year.

Authority members quickly breezed through re-appointing officers and the solicitor to their same positions, and approving minutes and the financial report, and moved on to the recycling coordinator's report.

The Fantastic Plastic Scholastic, which is being sponsored by a nonpoint source pollution grant through the Elk County Conservation District will be held at the Recycling Center on Washington Street this Thursday, Jan. 31 starting at 6 p.m. The event, geared towards families, will provide crafts and snacks for kids and an informational tour for adults, and families will receive a free recycling bin for attending the event.

"It's still going to be mighty cold Thursday night, so hopefully we'll get a good turnout," said Recycling Solid Waste Coordinator Bekki Titchner. She said people have already been inquiring on Facebook if the event was still happening as scheduled, and she assured those interested that it will still be happening regardless of the cold.

Titchner talked to Authority members about a forum she and Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Dave Stubber attended in Franklin since the last meeting. Their overall impression following the forum is that Elk County's recycling program seems to be doing significantly better than others in the region.

