Solid Waste Authority sees success at Ridgway drop-off site

The Elk County Solid Waste Authority held a brief monthly meeting Tuesday before adjourning for an executive session. In addition to welcoming a new staff member, Authority members discussed the Ridgway drop-off site, some marketing strategies and honored a special volunteer.

Nick Reuscher recently began working alongside Enforcement Officer, Dave Stubber at the recycling assistant at the Center.

"He's been running the bailers and loading stuff and bailing material and sorting material… and doing it all," said Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator, Bekki Titchner. "He's been doing a great job."

"I'm glad to be here too," Reuscher said. "The days go by pretty fast."

In other new developments, Titchner said that so far the new Ridgway drop-off site has been a great success. The Center has been picking up an average of one box each of paper and plastic every two weeks.

"They just don't stop recycling down there," she said with a chuckle. "In July we spent almost $600 just servicing Ridgway. That's more than the rest of the sites in the county."

Titchner said that while plastics are always a bit of a challenge, but for the most part, they're not seeing a huge amount of trash in with the recyclables. She did note that since it's canning season, they've been seeing waxed produce boxes, and the center is unable to recycle those as the wax coating is a contaminant.

"That's the only thing we saw in any quantity that could be an issue," Titchner said. "We've had a million calls because people were concerned 'can I put this in there?'"

She said this is due to the fact that initially they had Advanced Disposal containers as well as the Center's older containers at the site. She added that the paper container in Ridgway now has a nice, clearly marked sign for what can and cannot be recycled.

"I was amazed that so many people called," Titchner said. "Because they were caring, because they wanted to make sure they got the right thing in those containers. People are paying attention. They're self-policing… People are using it, any time that I've been down there [and spoken to people] they're grateful that it's there. So it's very successful."

Titchner also wanted to recognize a special volunteer who has helped the Center tremendously with recycling, South St. Marys Elementary School teacher, Mary Kay Candalor.

"She also is now the coordinator for the 'Litter-free School Zone' through Keep PA Beautiful," she said. "She's a wonderful volunteer and she went this extra measure to take on that responsibility."

Candalor has been a volunteer at the Center for many years, she and some of the other teachers at SSMES regularly bring over all of the recycling from the school to the Center and keep track of how much they recycle each month.

