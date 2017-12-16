Something 'Bearded' is brewing in Emporium



The coffee

"Ryan came up with the great idea, that in the meantime, while we're trying to get funding together and do different things, why don't we start roasting coffee, because it's something that we can do right now, we don't need any licensing for it," Josh said.

That's how the coffee came about, just a fun generator, to be able to fund the beer side of the business. In April, the team purchased their first roaster and got to work.

All four members of the team are dedicated to promoting locally grown, made and sourced products whenever possible, and even though the coffee isn't grown locally, it's still sourced from small family farms and not big agriculture.

"We like to try to source our beans fair trade as much as possible, so we're really mindful of supporting the small farmers. The people that are out there working and this is their livelihood," Josh said. "That aspect of it is really enjoyable, for me at least, knowing that we're helping these small family farms."

Bearded Brewing offers three distinct roasts and one blend. One variety, like many commercial coffee, is sourced from Columbia, another is from Sumatra (an island in Indonesia) and a third comes from Ethiopia. Columbian coffee is very versatile and can be roasted light or dark as can the Sumatran and the two come together to form Bearded Brewing's house blend which the Zucals serve at Aroma. The Ethiopian coffee is called Ethiopian Yirgacheffe and it is their lightest roast.

"So with the coffee roasting, it sort of became its own little animal," Josh said. "And we have the means to sell it and we use it [in Aroma Cafe]," added Lindsey. "Our house blend is our own roasted beans." "We though it would be fun, we didn't expect it to be its own thing," Ryan said. The coffee has been selling so well, it could easily be its own business. Because the coffee goes from the roaster directly to the Cafe and the customer, sometimes only a few hours pass between when the beans finish roasting and when they are brewed into coffee. "What it allows us to do is build the brand, the Bearded Brewing brand," Ryan said, "which eventually will carry over into the nano-brewery and still drive extra clientele to the restaurant, so it's a win-win for everyone." – The beer