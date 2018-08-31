Sons of the American Legion seeks members

The St. Marys squadron of the Sons of the American Legion is organized and actively seeking new members.

Paired with St. Marys American Legion Post 103, the local squadron has been in existence since 1994, but only recently decided to organize and become more actively involved within the community.

According to the American Legion website, www.legion.org, “founded in 1932, Sons of The American Legion exists to honor the service and sacrifice of Legionnaires. S.A.L. members include males of all ages whose parents or grandparents served in the U.S. military and were eligible for American Legion membership. Members of The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion comprise the Legion Family, which has a combined membership of nearly 4.2 million.”

The commander of the St. Marys squadron is Joe Gnan and the vice-commander is Ken Gnan. Denny Haberberger serves as the adjutant, financial advisor and secretary. The member of American Legion Post 103 serving as the advisor to the squadron is Stephen Bagley.

Haberberger noted that the squadron’s original charter can be seen hanging on the wall in the bar area of the Legion Home on Center Street. Since 1994, the squadron has grown from 12 members to nearly 250.

“Ever since 1994, we’ve been getting a lot of members, but we’ve never been very active,” Haberberger said. “We tried to hold meetings and couldn’t get anybody involved.”

That all changed a few months ago when members of Post 103 reached out to see what could be done to help the S.A.L. squadron become more active.

“It started very slowly because we never got the word out,” Haberberger said. “Then, when people started hearing about it, they started joining. If you belong to the Sons of the American Legion, you can go to any Legion Post in the United States. If you’re a social member, you can just go to this club. Or if you’re a social member to Fox, you can only go to Fox.”

The group organized earlier this summer, when the Gnans and Haberberger were elected as officers. Additional officers were chosen at a meeting in July, and they also established a bank account.

“We’re going to do some scholarships. We’re talking about that,” Haberberger said. “We’re talking about forming an Honor Guard. When we have one of our members or American Legion members pass away, we can go to the funeral home as an Honor Guard.”

Haberberger noted that Bagley, in particular, has been pushing for the establishment of an Honor Guard.

“Their Honor Guard can participate with this Post in other ceremonies like Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the parade,” Bagley said. “It would be nice to see that portion of this Post participate in all the functions of the American Legion. Their charge is to support the veterans of this Post and the functions of this Post, whether it be by manpower or financially if they choose to donate to those causes.”

According to Haberberger, any male son, grandson or great-grandson of a wartime veteran, or adopted son, grandson or great-grandson, is eligible to join the S.A.L. regardless of whether that veteran was a member of the American Legion.

“We have people right now that are Sons of the American legion, but their father might belong to a different Post, not the St. Marys Post. We have them,” Haberberger said.

If anyone is interested in joining the S.A.L. and is unsure if they qualify for membership, they can contact one of the officers of Post 103.

Meetings are held at the Legion Home on Center Street on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.