Sparks All Stars Competition Cheer and Hip-Hop Dance

The Sparks All Stars Youth Cheer, Mini Cheer, and Youth Hip Hop Dance teams traveled to DuBois for a competition on Dec. 8, 2018. At this competition, the Sparks All Stars Youth team competed as a Junior team and took first place. They competed against two other teams. The Sparks All Stars Mini Cheer team took secondplace, and the Youth Hip Hop Dance team took first place.

All of the Sparks teams traveled to Keystone High School for a competition on Dec. 15, 2018. Senior Cheer, Youth Cheer, Mini Cheer, and Youth Hip Hop Dance Team all took first place. All of the Sparks All Star teams will be competing on Jan. 26, 2019 at the Johnsonburg Area High School. Come out and show your support.

The Sparks Youth Cheer Team is coached by Alicia Haberberger and Stephanie Laird. The team consists of Icienna Addeo, Addison Beimel, Lynzie Beimel, Myrtella Benevich, Adriana Buck, Ollivia Condon, Hayley Fannin, Abby Gregory, Jayla Jacobus, Raven Karlik, Ava Laird, Kenadi Nesbitt, Ali Sorg, Jeweleea Tyger, Mackenzie VanAlstine, Taylor VanAlstine, Whitni Yost, Gwen Zuchowski, and Morgan Zuchowski.

The Sparks Mini Cheer Team is coached by Amber Gerarge and Nikki Vogt. The team consists of Zarina Addeo, Lexie Bleggi, Angelina Burger, Lana Cameroni, Abigail Cribbs, Addison Dinsmore, Daelynn Dinsmore, Mackenzi Hoffman, Samantha Meyer, Levi Nesbitt, Roman Nesbitt, Giada Piccirillo, Rylee Rhoads, Lilyanna Schmitz, Adeline Shuttleworth, Reese Smith, Gwen Sorg, Ava Sterdevant, Kendal Vogt, Lanie Weisner, andGiada Yost.

The Sparks Youth Hip Hop Team is coached by Alana Rhoads. The team consists of Lynzie Beimel, Lexie Bleggi, Maggie Couch, Julia Defranco and Lilian Lewis.

Pictured are some members Sparks All Stars Mini Cheer Team, Youth Cheer Team and Youth Hip Hop Team.