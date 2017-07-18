Spartans, Forever Warriors honor first responders

Spartans and Forever Warriors are honoring first responders on Wednesday, July 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Dog Gone Crazy, the hot dog vendor on the Diamond of St. Marys.

Spartans and Forever Warriors and families are invited out for hot dogs, and families are encouraged to come out, bring folding chairs and have hot dogs and cold drinks. Wear your Spartan T-shirts. The event is designed to honor all of our first responders: any law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and dispatchers are asked to come out and share this time with Team Spartan. Team Spartan will be treating you.