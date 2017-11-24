Special ceremony recognizes Vietnam veterans

RIDGWAY – A large group of Vietnam veterans were recently recognized for their service during a special pinning ceremony hosted by the Elk County Commissioners.

"This is to honor and recognize each and every one of them because without them we could not be safe," said Elk County Veterans Affairs Director Leslie Neal.

Any soldier, sailor, airman or Marine who served from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 7, 1975 was eligible to participate in the ceremony regardless of where they served, in-country, overseas or stateside.

During the ceremony held at the Elk County Courthouse Annex, Neal read the name of each of the 27 veterans.

Elk County Commissioner Jan Kemmer then placed a federal Vietnam pin on their lapels. Fellow commissioners Dan Freeburg and Matt Quesenberry presented them with another pin, along with a certificate of merit from Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-5) and a Vietnam veterans sticker.

Additional pins will be delivered by the end of November to shut-in veterans, those residing out of town, or who are ill at home or residing in nursing homes.

"This is why to me that Vietnam veterans are our greatest generation because there was no fanfare and each and every day they are out in our community," Neal said. "For our World War II veterans, everyone of us knows what they did and know from the time they were sent overseas they weren't sent home until the end of the war, for the most part, but they came home to a grateful nation. Our Vietnam veterans did not."