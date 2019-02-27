Special Olympics Bowling

The Special Olympic’s bowling season has ended on Feb. 23 with an Awards Party. The athletes were able to enjoy pizza, bowling and friends. All the athletes received either a ribbon or a trophy. A “thank you” is extended to Officer Eric Neidrick, who took time to attend the party and pass out the awards. A “thank you” is also extended to Harold Beimel, the owner of Jireh Lanes. Harold has made his lanes available for special olympic athletes for many, many years.