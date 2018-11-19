Special Olympics receives special donation

A generous donation has been given to Special Olympics by Jeremiah Woods. Woods is the owner of the business Hippiefish Rods. He makes one-of-a-kind fishing rods that are unique and personalized. The Special Olympics organization provides many activities for local children with handicaps. Some of the activities include bowling, swimming, bocce ball, basketball, dances and many more social events. Woods’ donation will help support these activities. The Special Olympics extends a special thank you to Woods.