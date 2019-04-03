Spring migration brings variety of wildlife to area

The spring migration is underway, making it a perfect time for area wildlife enthusiasts to catch a glimpse of various types of waterfowl as they stop on lakes, ponds and other waterways while passing through the area.

On Saturday afternoon, Sinnemahoning State Park posted on their Facebook page that the 1,910-acre park, which is made up of parts of Cameron and Potter Counties, was seeing plenty of wildlife species on the move. According to that 12:09 p.m. post, “wood frogs and spotted salamanders were on the move (Friday) night to their breeding pools, loons and other migratory waterfowl (could) be seen on the lake and the sound of birds calling (was filling) the air.”

