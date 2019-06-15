SR 255 bridge to reopen no later than noon Tuesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Friday that a bridge on SR 255 in St. Marys is expected to reopen to traffic no later than noon on Tuesday, June 18. The bridge spans Silver Run at the intersection of Joseph Road and SR 255, north of the Penn Highlands hospital. Once the bridge is open to traffic, PennDOT will lift the official detour that’s been in place since early June. The detour has been directing drivers to use SR 120 and SR 219. Crews are working to replace the bridge, which will allow PennDOT to remove it from Elk County’s list of bridges in poor condition.