SSMSE looks to make drop-off procedure more effective

A new system has been implemented at South St. Marys Street Elementary School in an effort to make the morning drop-off process more effective.

“Safety is our number one priority, that’s why we’re really trying to implement the structured system,” Assistant Principal Julie Boyer said. “We realize parents need to get to work and it is frustrating, so we’re trying to make parents life a little easier and their child’s safety still our priority.”

While a drop-off policy was implemented last year at the school, this year they are looking to increase the number of vehicles capable of dropping off students at one time. Last year that number was between 3-4 vehicles simultaneously dropping off students.

“The goal is to get seven cars of students exited at one time,” Boyer explained. “This year we’re upping the game. We need seven and there’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to accomplish that.”