St. Boniface receives substantial donation from estate gift

St. Boniface Church and School in Kersey were recently gifted with an over $1.25 million estate gift.

The funding comes from the Zita Sicheri estate administered through the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF).

The money will be used to create an endowment which will provide an annual gift to the church and the school, along with a donation for tuition assistance for students attending St. Boniface. Each entity will receive $400,000.

"This funding came at a very good time for us," said Sam MacDonald, Elk County Catholic School System president.

The first distribution was recently held at the Community Foundation office. On hand were representatives from St. Boniface Church, elementary school, Elk County Catholic School System, the ECCF board and Jake Meyer and Brad Kraus of the Meyer, Wagner, Brown and Kraus Attorneys law firm which has overseen the distribution of the will.

Sicheri donated a large portion of her assets to the ECCF to establish the Frank and Josephine Sicheri Family Fund in honor of her parents. The fund will be for the sole purpose of support to the church and catholic education in the Kersey community.

"It's a critical time for Catholic education," Meyer said. "There are a lot of needy students."