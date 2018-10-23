St. Mary’s Church Octoberfest this weekend

Authentic German foods are among the various offerings available this coming Saturday during the St. Mary’s Church Octoberfest Craft Show.

The show is taking place in the cafeteria of the St. Mary’s Parish Center on Church Street from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Organizing the event again this year is Mary Secco, assisted by Paula Fritz Eddy who is overseeing the basket raffle.

This year two mega baskets will be awarded. Last year each of these baskets had a value of over $300.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.