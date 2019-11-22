St. Marys aglow with holiday cheer

Light Up Night was held in St. Marys on Friday, with dozens of area residents lining the streets downtown for the parade and a chance to see Santa Claus, who arrived on a fire truck along with Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph. Santa then made his way to Farmers National Bank, where he greeted youngsters and listened to their Christmas wishes. A variety of other activities took place throughout the downtown area as well, making for a fun and festive evening for all who attended.