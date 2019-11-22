St. Marys aglow with holiday cheer
Friday, November 22, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
Light Up Night was held in St. Marys on Friday, with dozens of area residents lining the streets downtown for the parade and a chance to see Santa Claus, who arrived on a fire truck along with Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph. Santa then made his way to Farmers National Bank, where he greeted youngsters and listened to their Christmas wishes. A variety of other activities took place throughout the downtown area as well, making for a fun and festive evening for all who attended.
