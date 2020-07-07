St. Marys American Legion groups present scholarships

Four local students were the recipients of scholarships awarded by the St. Marys American Legion Post #103, St. Marys Sons of the American Legion and St. Marys American Legion Auxiliary.

Each entity has established individual scholarships at the Elk County Community Foundation with slightly different criteria, but all focused on the awareness and importance of military veterans.

A total of $1,600 was awarded to the students.

The St. Marys American Legion Post 103 awarded two scholarships for $300 each to Allison Schlimm from St. Marys Area High School and Taylor Newton from Elk County Catholic High School. Schlimm plans to attend Duquesne University while Newton plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh.

The St. Marys American Legion Auxiliary presented a $500 scholarship to Carly Bankovich from St. Marys Area High School. She plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

The Sons of the St. Marys American Legion awarded their $500 scholarship to Tessa Grotzinger from St. Marys Area High School, who will be attending Nova Southeastern University.