St. Marys among entities awarded DCNR grants

Various regional entitles along with the City of St. Marys were recent recipients of Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grants focusing on for community parks, small communities, and partnerships.

St. Marys will receive $40,000 to prepare a comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan while Bradford will receive $24,600 for a feasibility study to rehabilitate the Callahan Park Swimming Pool.

The Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc., is set to receive $300,000 to coordinate and fund activities of the PA Wilds Conservation Landscape including promotion of public recreation assets; support the PA Wilds Planning Team, 2021 annual awards dinner, and annual report; launch the PA Wilds Media Lab; and expand public/private partnerships with DCNR around state parks.

The Lumber Heritage Region of PA, Inc., based in Emporium, will receive $206,750 to manage the heritage area and heritage area initiatives; produce a marketing plan for the 15-county region; reprint Thomas Taber Books; update management action plan; and conduct education and outreach programs.

Other statewide efforts impacting this area which received grants were the Pennsylvania Envirothon Inc., who will be receiving $45,000, to coordinate and fund activities of the 2021 Envirothon including mini-grant program for county conservation districts. Local high school students participate annually in the Elk County Envirothon, with many advancing to the regional and state competitions.

A total of 158 community park and partnership projects across the state received a total of approximately $23.4 million in funding during this phase of DCNR grants.