St. Marys Area High School certified nursing assistant class

Photo submitted–Shown in the front row from left are Katelyn Snyder, Kaelynn Kuhar, Nicole Muccio, Madison Weist, Laney Dezanet; second row, Megan Bolden, Pinecrest Manor administrator; Amy Bothun, RN, health related technologies teacher; Danielle Courteau, Devin Williams, Ryan Bressler, Kassidy Rodman, Kayla Mitchell, and Jennifer Agosti, RN, clinical instructor; back row, Bradley Chapman, PH Elk president; Joseph Schlimm, SMAHS principal; Dr. James Wortman, school district assistant superintendent; and MaPhoto submitted – Shown in the front row from left are Jen Agosti, Morgan Holtzhauser, Taylor Freeburg, Savanna Johnston and Adam Ryen, instructor; second row, Darryn Agosti, Hayden Tettis, Tim Beimel, Kylie Runyan, Sadie Frey and Nick Wendel; back row from left are Megan Bolden, Pinecrest Manor administrator; Marie Goode RN, director of nursing at Pinecrest Manor; Dr. James Wortman, school district assistant superintendent; Joseph Schlimm, SMAHS principal; and Warren Beck, SMAHS assistant principal.
Staff Writer
Sunday, May 20, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

The St. Marys Area High School certified nursing assistant, or CNA, class will graduate 19 students this year.
The majority of the students plan to pursue a career in the health care field. The program is in its second year at the school.
Students are required to complete a total of 140 hours split between theory, lab and onsite clinical experience in partnership with Pinecrest Manor, a department of Penn Highlands Elk.

