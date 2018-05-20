St. Marys Area High School certified nursing assistant class
Sunday, May 20, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
The St. Marys Area High School certified nursing assistant, or CNA, class will graduate 19 students this year.
The majority of the students plan to pursue a career in the health care field. The program is in its second year at the school.
Students are required to complete a total of 140 hours split between theory, lab and onsite clinical experience in partnership with Pinecrest Manor, a department of Penn Highlands Elk.
