St. Marys Area Quarterback Club holds 62nd Awards Ceremony

The St. Marys Area Quarterback Club held its 62nd annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday evening at St. Marys Area High School, honoring the members of the Flying Dutchmen football program, as well as the school’s cheerleading squad.

Quarterback Club President Pete McMackin, SMAHS Director of Student Activities Terry Straub, head cheerleading advisor Jennifer Bish, head football coach Chris Dworek, and head junior high football coach John Coudriet all took turns addressing attendees during the event. Additionally, members of all of the teams were introduced on stage and awards were presented.