St. Marys Area students return to school today

Teachers in the St. Marys Area School District began their back to school preparation earlier this week with multiple in-service days.

A State of the District presentation and safety in the workplace presentation kicked off the week, both held in the St. Marys Area High School auditorium.

Additional presentations Tuesday consisted of those focusing on teaching children in poverty, presented by Diane Hubona, director of curriculum for Intermediate Unit 10; why curriculum mapping is needed and how to complete a curriculum map offered, by Dr. Marilyn Howe of Clarion University; and use of de-escalation techniques with students presented by Hannah Platko, Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 school psychologist.

Two of the presentations took place at St. Marys Area Middle School.

On Wednesday teachers were in their respective schools for various meetings, classroom preparation and more.

—

Start and dismissal times for local schools are as follows:

South St. Marys Street Elementary 8:20 a.m. and 3:05 p.m.; St. Marys Area Middle School 7:40 a.m. and 2:34 p.m.; St. Marys Area Middle School 7:35 a.m. and 2:39 p.m.; Elk County Catholic High School 7:45 a.m. an 2:25 p.m.; St. Marys Catholic Middle School 7:40 a.m. an 2:30 p.m.; and St. Marys Catholic Elementary School 8:30 a.m. and 3:05 p.m.