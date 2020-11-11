St. Marys Area United Way nears goal

The St. Marys Area United Way is at 80% of their fundraising goal for this year which is $150,000.

Among the local 2020 grant recipients were the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys with $80,000, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services with $10,000, Boy Scouts Bucktail Council with $10,000, Guardian Angel Center with $6,500, Catholic Charities with $5,000, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) with $3,650, Dickinson Center, Inc. with $3,500, the St. Marys Public Library with $3,000, City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation with $2,500, Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) with $1,500, Veteran Memorial with $1,200 and Girl Scouts of Western PA with $1,000.