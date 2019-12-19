St. Marys Area wrestlers host Ridgway tonight

The St. Marys Area High School wrestling team is scheduled to play host to Ridgway tonight. The junior high match begins at 6 p.m. with the varsity match at 7 p.m.

On the road tonight, the Elk County Catholic boys basketball team is on the road at Brockway, with the junior varsity game at 6 p.m. and the varsity contest at 7:30 p.m., and the St. Marys Area gymnastics team is at Bellefonte for a 6 p.m. meet.