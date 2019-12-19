St. Marys Area wrestlers host Ridgway tonight
Thursday, December 19, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The St. Marys Area High School wrestling team is scheduled to play host to Ridgway tonight. The junior high match begins at 6 p.m. with the varsity match at 7 p.m.
On the road tonight, the Elk County Catholic boys basketball team is on the road at Brockway, with the junior varsity game at 6 p.m. and the varsity contest at 7:30 p.m., and the St. Marys Area gymnastics team is at Bellefonte for a 6 p.m. meet.
