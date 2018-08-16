St. Marys Aviation Festival set for Aug. 25

Organizers are hoping for a successful turnout to this year’s St. Marys Municipal Airport Aviation Festival taking place Aug. 25.

The day-long festival, running until 4 p.m., will feature the traditional fly-in pancake breakfast, open to the public, from 8-10:30 a.m. inside the main airport hanger.

The opening ceremony is slated to start at 9 a.m., including a water salute by the Crystal Fire Department and skydivers from Grove City, weather dependent.

A 5K race, hosted by the Elk County Striders is also set to take place at the same time.

Registration for the car show, hosted by the Elk County Cruisers, runs from 9 a.m. to noon. The car show, which takes place from noon to 4 p.m., is one of the main highlights of the festival. Last year the show attracted 173 vehicles. This year 60 prizes and trophies will be awarded.

This year festival goers have the opportunity to take a plane ride offered by Faisal El-Awar, a member of the Elk Flyers.

Additionally, helicopter or bi-plane rides are being offered by local pilot, Denny Caruso.

Paradise Hill Hang Gliders will conduct a demonstration and tutorial as well.

An array of vendors will be present, including those offering a variety of food. Among the various food vendors on hand are those offering pizza, Mexican food, hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches, Amish baked goods, desserts, kettle corn and ice cream.

The Civil Air Patrol are assisting with the festival by directing vehicles in the parking area.

All proceeds from the festival are used to fund the needs of the airport, specifically with infrastructure such as rebuilding of sewer grinders, repairs to the hangers, and more.

Organizers welcome anyone interested in volunteering for the festival, simply contact the airport office. Among the duties volunteers would help with are as event runners assisting with various tasks, working the gate collecting admission, and more.

The festival has roots back to 1989 when it was held in conjunction with an air show.