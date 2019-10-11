St. Marys Chamber of Commerce creating welcoming mural

A new mural will soon greet visitors as they enter the city thanks to the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.

Work has begun on the mural which is being painted on the side of the Chamber building located on the corner of S. St. Marys Street and E. Mill Street.

Ann Pistner Gabler, Chamber managing director, is working on the design which she plans to have finalized over the winter. Painting of the design will take place in the spring.

The mural’s design features a welcome message, “Greetings from St. Marys”, with the letters measuring about 10 ft. in height.

“The letters will be filled in with representational graphics of St. Marys,” Gabler said.